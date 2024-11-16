Play Brightcove video

Farmers are protesting inheritance tax changes outside the Welsh Labour conference, as ITV News' Alex Iszatt reports.

Farmers are set to stage a protest as Sir Keir Starmer gives his first address to the Welsh Labour conference as Prime Minister.

Sir Keir plans to hail a "path of change" with Labour governments in Wales and Westminster at the conference on Saturday.

However, farmers opposing the inheritance tax changes the Chancellor unveiled in the Autumn budget will stage a tractor protest outside.

Gareth Wyn Jones, a Welsh farmer and YouTuber, said farmers will deliver Sir Keir a letter which starts: “Don’t bite the hand that feed you.”

Labour won 27 out of 32 Parliamentary seats in Wales in the general election, wiping out the Conservatives, who now have no MPs in Wales.

First Minister Eluned Morgan will say that communities in Wales and across the UK are ready for an exciting new era, with “Labour Wales and Labour Britain” pulling in the same direction with the “full force of our union”.

Baroness Morgan, who took over as the leader of Welsh Labour in August, is expected to announce £22 million to tackle NHS waiting lists in Wales, in addition to £28 million already pledged.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The Prime Minister will also call the Budget allocation for Wales unveiled last month “a record figure”.

He will say: “£21 billion for Wales next year – a record figure. That is the path of change. £1.7 billion extra through the Barnett Formula – that is the path of change.

“More money for Welsh schools and hospitals, more investment in Welsh potential and pride, £88 million for city and growth deals, £1 billion for aerospace, benefiting companies like Airbus, which I visited yesterday in Broughton, and a new hydrogen future in Milford Haven.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, with First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan. Credit: PA

He is also expected to say that he will “defend our decisions in the Budget all day long”, as farmers plan to protest outside the conference.

Gareth Wyn Jones told Sky News: “They’re destroying an industry that’s already on its knees and struggling, absolutely struggling, mentally, emotionally and physically.

"We need Government support, not more hindrance, so we can produce food to feed the nation.”

Mr Wyn Jones disputed the Government’s estimation that only 500 farming estates in the UK will be affected by the inheritance tax changes.

The protest organisers, Digon yw Digon, said: “Enough is enough. Our Government isn’t working or listening to us.

“This is an opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers and rural communities.

“We call on everyone to attend in solidarity — whether by walking, driving, or bringing agricultural vehicles such as tractors, slurry tankers, lorries, or 4x4s with trailers.”

The Welsh protest comes ahead of two planned protests in central London on Tuesday.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) is holding a mass lobby of MPs on Tuesday, with 1,800 members gathering in Westminster, with a separate rally taking place on the same day opposite Downing Street.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...