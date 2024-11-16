By Amie Stone, Weather Producer

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by The Met Office for parts of Scotland and England.

So be prepared to wrap up warm this weekend, as an early winter cold spell arrives.

After a very quiet autumn, it is going to feel like we are plummeting into an early winter.

Frost, ice and declining temperatures will impact most of the UK with snow forecast for southern Scotland and Northern England- mainly covering higher ground.

We can expect cold Arctic air to bring a band of rain that moves southwards across the rest of the UK. The cold air will extend to southern areas bringing windy weather, cold nights and wintry showers.

Who can expect snow?

Yellow weather warnings start Sunday and end Tuesday. It will be cold for all, but only snow for a few areas.

Northern Scotland can expect regular showers falling as sleet and rain. The hills will see a build up of 5-10cm of snow and will build up to a few centimetres by Monday in some lower areas.

Snow hitting the roads is likely to melt as the ground conditions are warmer than it would be further into winter.

Heavy snow of around 15-20cm can be expect on high ground above 400m in northern England. Towns and cities could see up to 2-10cm, but the potential disruption will remain uncertain for the next day of so. However, we do know the smallest of snow creates slippery surfaces.

Fortunately for some, many inland areas of the UK are in for morning frosts, but will see dry weather and sunny skies too.

A Cold Health Alert

The cold snap will be a shock to many as temperatures have been mild so far for this time of year.

The UKHSA has provided a Cold Health Alert covering the Midlands and North of England. This will run from Sunday morning through to Thursday.

Can we expect more snow later in the week?

The cold spell will continue throughout next week with wintery showers expected to continue. There will be good spells of brightness inland, but it will feel notably colder.

There is a possibility of more rain, sleet and snow. The Met Office will provide warnings and updates as it begins to become more obvious where the snow line will sit.

