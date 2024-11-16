Thousands of nurses and doctors who contracted long Covid during the pandemic are still waiting for access to financial support, according to the Royal College of Nurses (RCN).

This is despite the Industrial Injuries and Advisory Council (IIAC) recommending long Covid to be listed as an occupational disease two years ago, which would allow those who contracted the virus at work to apply for extra benefits.

Many healthcare workers have stopped working and taken an early retirement because of long Covid symptoms, leading to a huge loss in earnings.

The nursing union has called this a "betrayal" and is urging the government to take action.

Lisa, a former children's intensive care nurse for 25 years, contracted Covid in 2022.

She worked in the adult intensive care unit at various hospitals during the pandemic, and believes she contracted the virus whilst at work.

Lisa says she suffers from debilitating long Covid symptoms, including chronic fatigue in her legs and arms, brain fog, memory loss and Raynaud's phenomenon .

She said as a result she was forced into early retirement.

"I can't do the job that I love doing, that I've done for the last 25 years. It's really, really sad, but it's one of those things.

"And I need to move on and hopefully get a little bit better, so that I can then get back to nursing children, which is what I love," she told ITV News.

Lisa, a former nurse, suffers from long Covid and was forced into early retirement.

In 2022, the IIAC recommended Covid complications be recognised as an occupational disease.

This would mean staff would have more routes to access Industrial Injuries and Disablement Benefits (IIDB).

However, despite IIDB covering more than 70 diseases, Covid is still not listed, making it harder for affected staff to access financial support.

Lisa says she feels "completely betrayed" by the government because the disease still isn't listed.

"I am now on hardly any money. I feel that it's something that I can try and claim, but it's been very, very difficult. There's been lots of hurdles.

"It's like everyone clapped for us. But where are they now? What are the government doing now?

"It's really hard. And it's really hard on my family. It's like my 14-year-old has had to become my carer. She has to do a lot of stuff for me."

The RCN has written a letter to Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall urging the government to act.

Nicola Ranger, RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Professor, told ITV News: "Thousands of nurses have contacted us for support because they have contracted long Covid and sadly many of them have had to retire early.

"The careers that they love ended and some of them are living on as much as £500 a month.

"So currently we don't feel that the financial support is enough, and until long Covid is recognised as an occupational disease that will continue."

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “We’re currently carrying out a detailed assessment of the report’s recommendations, and will provide a formal response once this work is complete.

“DWP offers financial support through Universal Credit and New Style Employment and Support Allowance for people with a health condition that limits their ability to work.”

