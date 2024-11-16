Stargazers gathered as the last supermoon of the year appeared over the UK.

The Beaver Moon, which rose just after 3.30pm on Friday, marked the fourth supermoon of the year.

It was the last time to see the phenomenon until November next year.

A supermoon can be defined as being within 10% of its closest approach to Earth or within 360,000km of Earth.

Friday’s full moon was further away from Earth than the previous two – September’s Harvest Moon and October’s Hunter’s Moon – and by some astronomers’ definitions it was not actually a supermoon.

A glimpse of the supermoon through clouds over the Tower of London. Credit: PA

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The full moon’s name is given to reflect what is happening in nature during the month in which the full moon appears.

Dr Darren Baskill, physics and astronomy lecturer at the University of Sussex, said: “Beavers are most active at dawn and dusk and they can be seen beavering away overnight by the light of this aptly named full moon.”

The next supermoon will not be until November 5, 2025.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...