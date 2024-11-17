Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Political Editor is traveling to the G20 Summit with the Prime Minister where he has already said that support for Ukraine is his top priority of his trip.

Here on the prime minister's plane we are all expecting to get formal confirmation from Keir Starmer that he will give formal approval for Ukraine to use British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russian and North Korean forces in the Kursk region of Russia.

Earlier, US media announced that Biden could be about to give permission for Ukraine to fire ATACMS missiles into Russia.

Earlier on the flight, Starmer said in a briefing that North Korea’s entry into the conflict had “serious implications for European Security and for Indo Pacific security”.

This sounded at the time like a justification for allowing Storm Shadows to perhaps be fired across the Russian border.

We are also waiting to hear whether President Macron of France will give the green light in relation to France’s equivalent ballistic system.

If Starmer says yes, then Zelenskyy could deploy those British missiles within hours, partly because there are reportedly very few ATACMS missiles already on the ground in Ukraine. This is arguably the hardest and highest stakes decision that Starmer will have taken since winning the election.

It will be seen by Putin as a serious escalation in the conflict by the UK and are likely to say that the West's threat to Russia has increased.

