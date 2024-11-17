Joe Biden authorises use of US-supplied long-range missiles in Ukraine

President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukraine to use US-supplied long-range missiles for strikes inside Ukraine.

It comes as Russia launched massive attack against Ukraine's energy grid on Sunday as the gruelling war enters its 1,000th day.

On November 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia had launched 120 missiles and 90 drones in the most powerful attack in three months.

Four people have been confirmed to have died so far as a result of the attack with six people injured, including two children.

Ukrainian officials have routinely urged Western allies to bolster the country’s air defences to counter assaults and allow for repairs.

