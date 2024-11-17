Snow and ice weather warnings issued for parts of England, Scotland and Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across parts of the UK on Sunday.

Southern Scotland, northern England, the Midlands and north Wales have been placed under a yellow weather warning from 7pm Monday to 10am Tuesday.

The Met Office says ice and some now is expected, which could lead to slippery surfaces and difficult travel conditions.

A separate weather warning has been issued for northern parts of Scotland for snow and ice from 4pm Sunday to 11am Monday.

When will it start to get colder?

The first of the cold weather will be felt across the far northern parts of Scotland throughout Sunday night with a snow and ice warning in force from 4pm Sunday until 11am Monday.

We're potentially looking at our coldest night of the season so far on Sunday night with lows across central Scotland expected to drop to around -7C.

That cold air will continue to sweep across the UK throughout Monday with all but the far south and southwest of England seeing temperatures dropping sharply away by the end of the day.

How cold will it get by day and night?

Maximum highs on Monday in the north just 2C, in the southeast 8C and the southwest 11C.

It will feel much colder than those values for many though - particularly down the east coast, thanks to the bitterly cold and keen northerly wind.

Generally this week, day time temps will be 3-6C in the north and 4-8C in the south. Night time temps could be around -4C in the south, -7C in the north. Again, feeling colder still in the wind.

How does this compare to average?

These temperatures would put us four or five degrees below the average for late November - especially so by night where the average temperatures are around 2-5C in the north and 4-7C in the south.

Who is likely to see snow and when?

Snow showers will bring snow to parts of northern Scotland through the week with 5-10cm over high ground.

A low pressure system will bring snow to parts of southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and the north Midlands on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Snow is likely to lower levels, possibly with some settling on the ground, but higher ground could see 5-10cm above 200m, 15-20cm above 300m.

Snow is possible in southern England on Thursday, as a low pressure system runs to the south of the UK. However, this is very uncertain at the moment.

Wintry showers are also possible throughout the week, particularly around coastal counties, but they are unlikely to bring much in the way of significant snowfall.

How long is this cold spell likely to last?

A gradual transition to milder air and Atlantic systems is likely through the weekend, particularly on Sunday.

This could bring heavy rain, strong winds, and a further potential snow risk.

Please stay up to date with the latest forecasts for the very latest on this developing situation.

