Davina McCall out of ICU and making 'enormous leap forward' after tumour surgery

Davina McCall has left intensive care and has made an "enormous leap" after having a brain tumour removed, her partner has said.

Michael Douglas posted on McCall's Instagram, to thank well-wishers after she underwent surgery for the "very rare" tumour on Friday.

"Mega progress these last 24 hours. Massive relief to see some light breaking through," he said.

"She has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours."

TV presenter McCall asked her fans to "say a prayer" for her on Friday, as she prepared for surgery to remove the benign tumour, known as a colloid cyst.

Her surgery went as planned and was "textbook", Douglas confirmed in an earlier post on her Instagram. He added the star would be "off grid for a bit" as she recovers.

According to the NHS, non-cancerous brain tumours are more common in people over the age of 50, and symptoms can include headaches, blackouts, behavioural changes or a loss of consciousness.

In a video, McCall explained the 14mm tumour was "big", and added: “It needs to come out, because if it grows, it would be bad.”

The former Big Brother host, who presents ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad, has long advocated for more support for women’s health issues, and presented documentaries on contraception and the menopause.

Last year, she was made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting, and in 2022 she released a book, Menopausing: The Positive Roadmap To Your Second Spring, with the aim of ending “the shame and horrific misinformation surrounding menopause”.

