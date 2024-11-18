Ed Sheeran has said that Band Aid did not ask for permission to re-use his vocals in the 40th-anniversary remix of Band Aid's Do They Know It’s Christmas?.

The 33-year-old Suffolk singer explained he would have “respectfully” declined to appear in the new version of the charity song, due to issues raised in another post criticising foreign aid to Africa.

The new remix blends vocals from three previous editions of the song, Band Aid (1984), Band Aid 20 (2004) and Band Aid 30 (2014), including Sheeran himself, Harry Styles, a young George Michael, U2’s Bono and Martin.

In his Instagram story, Sheeran wrote: “My approval wasn’t sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals.

“A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I’m hoping it’s a forward-looking one. Love to all x.”

He had appeared in Band Aid 30 alongside One Direction, Sam Smith and Chris Martin from Coldplay.

Sheeran's Instagram story post. Credit: teddysphotos/ Instagram

Sheeran referenced a post by Ghanaian-English singer and rapper Fuse ODG, who worked with him on the track Boa Me.

Fuse ODG said that a decade earlier he “refused” to be part of Band Aid 30 (2014) as he felt that while the charity helps get “sympathy and donations," it also "perpetuates damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa’s economic growth, tourism, and investment”.

He added: “By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement.“My mission has been to reclaim the narrative, empowering Africans to tell their own stories, redefine their identity, and position Africa as a thriving hub for investment and tourism.“Today, the diaspora drives the largest flow of funds back into the continent, not Band Aid or foreign aid, proving that Africa’s solutions and progress lies in its own hands.”

The original Band Aid single saw artists, led by Boomtown Rats' frontman Bob Geldof and Ultravox’s Midge Ure, help raise money for charities working with starving children in Ethiopia.

Do They Know It's Christmas? reached the UK's number one spot in 1984 and became Britain's fastest-selling single ever, selling a million copies in its first week.

It remained at number one for five weeks and went on to sell more than three million copies.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret...