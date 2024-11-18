Queen Camilla mourns death of 'much-loved' Jack Russell who ‘brought such joy’

Queen Camilla has bid a "sad farewell" to her beloved Jack Russell terrier, Beth, who has died.

It is understood Beth, who was 13, had an untreatable tumour and was put down at the weekend.

Beth, described by Buckingham Palace as a “much-loved companion” was adopted by Camilla from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2011 when she was a three-month-old unwanted puppy.

Beth was described as the Queen’s ‘much-loved companion’ Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

Buckingham Palace posted the news on social media.

“A sad farewell to Beth, the Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea_Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire,” the post read.

Beth, along with her other rescue dog, Bluebell, was so loved by Camilla that goldwork motifs of the two dogs were embroidered onto the historic dress she wore to be crowned.

Beth made a number of appearances at royal engagements at Camilla’s side over the years, perhaps most famously when she helped the Queen unveil a plaque at the unveiling of new kennels at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2020.

A sausage was tied around a rope attached to a curtain covering the sign commemorating Camilla’s visit, with the then-duchess laughing as Beth grabbed the treat to pull the drape away.

The then-Prince of Wales greeting Beth in 2017 Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Camilla and Charles with Beth, left, and Bluebell Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Camilla took Beth along to compete in a loyalty duel with the late TV presenter and dog-lover Paul O’Grady and his dog Sausage at Battersea’s Brands Hatch centre in Kent in 2022 for the filming of the hit show For The Love Of Dogs.

The royal pet managed to ignore toys and treats to run back to her owner to win the trial.

Beth helped the then-Duchess of Cornwall unveil a plaque on a visit to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Camilla with Paul O’Grady and her two adopted dogs Bluebell and Beth Credit: Adrian Dennis/PA

Camilla is patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and O’Grady, who died last year, was a long-time ambassador for the animal welfare charity.

The Queen's other rescue dog, Bluebell, was rehomed from Battersea by Camilla in 2012 after the dog was found wandering alone in a London park with a painful skin condition.

Battersea posted a message of support for Camilla, thanking her and the King for giving Beth a “such wonderful life”.

“We’re sad to hear that Beth, HM The Queen’s rescue dog, has passed away,” the charity said.

“Her Majesty, our Patron, rehomed Beth from Battersea in 2011 and we have many fond memories of Beth visiting our centres over the years. Our thoughts are with Their Majesties at this time.”

Battersea added: “We’d like to thank their Majesties for giving Beth such a wonderful life and for supporting rescue.”

Among the images shared by the Palace was one of the now-King nose-to-nose with Beth as he crouched down to greet her as she placed a paw on his knee.

In 2020, when Charles and Camilla celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, the dogs featured in the portrait marking the occasion.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The smiling couple, who had just been reunited after Camilla isolated with Covid, were seated side by side in the front porch of their Scottish country retreat Birkhall, with Bluebell on Camilla’s lap and an alert-looking Beth in Charles’s arms.

The Queen has only just returned to shortened engagements last week after recovering from a chest infection.

The royals are a famously dog-loving family.

Queen Elizabeth II with some of her dogs Credit: PA

The late Queen Elizabeth II owned more than 30 corgis over her lifetime, many of them direct descendants of her first one Susan, who was so loved she accompanied the then Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.

She was also kept dorgis – a cross between a corgi and a dachshund.

As the Prince of Wales, Charles also owned Jack Russells, including his beloved Tigga, who lived until the age of 18 and grew up with princes William and Harry.

The Prince of Wales cools his dog Tigga with a wet sponge at a polo match in 1988 Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA

A willow and bronze wire sculpture of Tigga stands in tribute to the cherished pet in the gardens of Charles’s Gloucestershire home Highgrove.

Tigga’s daughter Pooh went missing on the Balmoral estate in 1994 after running off into the trees, but was never found again.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were given a cocker spaniel called Lupo as a wedding present from Kate’s brother, James Middleton.

Lupo died unexpectedly in 2020 and they announced the news in a rare personal post saying he had been at “the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much”.

They welcomed a new cocker spaniel puppy called Orla a couple of months later.

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.