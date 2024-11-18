Where will we see the first wintry weather of the season?

This week it'll become much colder as Arctic air plunges across the UK, bringing the first wintry weather of the season with freezing, frosty, icy nights together with a bitter wind chill. Tonight wet, wintry weather will move across some areas - expect some rain, sleet and hill snow. Cold wintry weather is not unusual in November - but it doesn't happen as much as it used to.

Is the snow likely to settle and will it be a problem?

Parts of northern England, north Wales and the north Midlands will have rain turning to sleet and snow in places overnight - much of the sleet and snow will be over higher locations, such as the Pennines.

Where the snow accumulates there is a risk of some disruption into the first hours of Tuesday morning.

The weather may cause disruptions. Credit: PA

Parts of Northern Ireland will also be prone to some sleety snow over higher hills. Northern Scotland will have wintry sleet and snow showers over the next 24 hours.

As temperatures tumble it'll turn freezing, frosty and icy in many locations by the early hours and a chance of slippery conditions.

With this being the first wintry weather of this season, impacts could catch some of us out - particularly after a quiet calm, milder start to the month.

Why has it suddenly turned so cold from being relatively mild?

High Pressure, which had been with for more than two weeks, had kept it calm, dry and cloudy at the start of the month.

This has now moved away to allow a northerly airflow to become established - and this means cold Arctic air and much lower temperatures.

The brisk northerly wind will add a notable wind chill enhancing the cold feel. We've had mist and fog this month but for some locations we'll see frost, ice, sleet and some snow.

Sleet and snow can be expected in parts of the country Credit: PA

What are the markers for a yellow warning?

Weather warnings are put in place by the Met Office and raises awareness of impacts due to severe or notable weather.

A yellow warning for wintry weather (snow and ice) lists these points:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Some rural communities could become cut off

Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible

Which areas will be impacted the most and how?

Parts of northern England, including areas in the south Pennines, north Wales and the north Midlands have the potential to see the most impactful sleet and snow overnight - with some areas more populated than others and many having to commute on Tuesday morning.

These areas have some higher routes where travel runs the risk of being disrupted. Lower levels will see mostly rain and sleet.

With roads and pavements turning frosty and icy with lower temperatures, gritters will be dispatched but any rain, preceding any sleet and snow, will wash some grit away.

The Met Office has categorised the incoming weather as grade 'yellow' Credit: PA

How long will the cold snap last?

Cold Arctic air will remain with us all week. It's looking much colder for all of us with winter hazards to be aware of and a notable wind chill enhancing the cold feel.

There is a risk of rain turning to sleet and hill snow in places later in the week and details will become clearer in the coming days.

