The Foreign Secretary said the UK will "never let up" in backing Ukraine as the war entered its 1000th day.

David Lammy warned that unless Putin fails, faith in international law may “never return” as he attended a UN Security Council session on Monday.

It follows speculation that the UK could follow the US after President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons to strike sites in Russia.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that Ukraine is “number one” on his agenda at the G20 in Brazil, but refused to confirm if the UK will allow Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles in Russia.

He said that he is “not going to get into operational details” with regards to missiles in Ukraine “because the only winner, if we were to do that, is (Vladimir) Putin.”

The Kremlin criticised Biden's decision on Monday evening, saying he was adding "fuel to the fire".

Russia also warned Washington that the decision to let Ukraine use long-range US missiles would escalate international tensions.

Addressing delegates in New York, Lammy said: “Unless Putin fails, we could plunge into a world where the principles inscribed in the UN charter will have lost their meaning.

“Unless Putin fails, others will be inspired to wage imperialist wars of conquest. Unless Putin fails, our faith in international law may never return. Unless Putin fails, each of our borders will be less safe.

“If anyone (is) doubting Putin’s intent, this weekend’s massive missile attack on Ukraine and its energy infrastructure should serve as a reminder Putin wants to plunge Ukraine into darkness.”

Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike over the weekend, which targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Lammy’s message comes as Kyiv and Western allies brace for a possible change of US stance under Donald Trump, who has said he could end the war “in a day”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G20 summit in Rio. Credit: AP

Outgoing president Biden has given Ukraine permission to use US-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia after months of pressure from Zelenskyy.

The move fueled speculation that the UK Government, which has been reluctant to authorise the use of Franco-British Storm Shadow missiles in Russia without a shift in US policy, may follow suit.

Ministers on Monday hinted at a possible change, saying Britain was working in close co-operation with America and would align with allies in ensuring Kyiv could make use of the capabilities that had been offered.

Defence Secretary John Healey would not confirm the Government's decision on Monday, saying he will "not compromise operations, security and comment on details of long-range systems."

Healey said: “The Prime Minister has been clear, as I do to the House today, that we must double down on the support for Ukraine, give Ukraine the support it needs, and do so for as long as it takes.

“And in doing so we will continue our close co-operation with the US and allies in providing that support to Ukraine.”

Starmer has said that Ukraine is “number one” on his agenda at the G20 summit in Brazil, though he is not expected to hold meetings with Biden or French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

Downing Street said the summit would offer the PM an opportunity to encourage allies to “double down” in their support after the Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“We’ve seen in recent days the lengths that Putin will go to systematically attack energy infrastructure in Ukraine, the impact that it’s having on innocent civilians all over the country, and that is why he’s come to this summit that marks this 1,000th day of sacrifice for Ukrainians with this message to the G20 that we must double down,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

Asked how concerned he was about the change of US leader as he spoke with the press outside the UN Security Council meeting, the Foreign Secretary said: “I’ve studied in this country, I’ve worked in this country, and I know that there’s a simple rule: one president at a time.

“We’re dealing with President Biden and we are committed to putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position.”

He added: “We will help keep the lights of Ukraine on in the face of Putin’s aggression, and that matters not just for Ukraine’s security, Britain’s security or indeed Europe’s security.”

