Farmers to rally in Westminster demanding government scrap 'family farm tax'

ITV's Good Morning Britain has the latest on a day of lobbying and protest in London from thousands of farmers

Farmers are taking to Westminster to urge the government rows back on its plans to change agricultural inheritance tax.

Around 1,800 members of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) will gather on Tuesday for a mass lobby of MPs, and thousands more will join a rally in Whitehall to protest against the recent Budget.

In October, Rachel Reeves announced inheritance tax of 20% will apply to combined agricultural and business property worth over £1 million. The standard rate of inheritance tax applied to other land and property is 40%.

Farmers have reacted angrily to the changes, with the president of the NFU calling it a "betrayal".

Tom Bradshaw warned the policy means farms producing the country’s food will have to be broken up and sold in order for farmers to afford the tax.

He said: "This is a policy that will rip the heart out of Britain’s family farms, launched on bad data with no consultation and it must be halted and considered properly, taking in the views of the experts not just Treasury civil servants."

After meeting with Environment Secretary Steve Reed on Monday, Mr Bradshaw confirmed "tough conversations" meant Tuesday's demonstration would go ahead.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he understands their "anxiety", but the majority of farmers will be unaffected.

He said on Friday: "For a couple that want to pass a farm on to one of their children, which would be a very typical case, then it's £3,000,000 before any inheritance tax is paid.

"That's why for the vast, vast majority of farms and farmers this is not going to affect them. I think it's important that I say that to reassure people because I do understand. But my job is to support farmers to the hilt and I'll do that."

Ahead of the protests, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said her party would oppose the measures, accusing them of threatening "our vital rural economy and our food security".

