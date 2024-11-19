Play Brightcove video

Harshita Brella's mother and sister described her as "sweet" and "innocent" in an interview with ITV News.

Harshita Brella's family have said her murderer has "killed a thousand dreams", after the 24-year-old was found dead in the boot of a car parked in London on Thursday.

Northamptonshire Police have launched a murder inquiry, and say they believe Ms Brella was killed by her husband Pankaj Lamba.

Lamba is suspected to have murdered Ms Brella earlier this month and transported her body from Northamptonshire to Ilford before fleeing the country, police said.

Describing her late daughter, Sudesh Kumari said: "She was a very sweet girl of mine.

"Very innocent, very simple, intelligent in her studies. I raised her with love, educated her, and today I’m having to see this day where my daughter has left too early."

Ms Brella had told her mother about Lamba's alleged behaviour before, and she became worried when her daughter did not answer her phone.

Her mother met Lamba for the first time for just half an hour, on the day of his arranged marriage to her daughter in India.

Ms Brella's mother (left) and sister (right) during an interview with ITV News. Credit: ITV News

Sonia, Ms Brella's sister, described her as "dependent" on her, and said she would often handle things for her sister when she was still in India.

"She got married, it’s a different life, decisions were hers to make," Sonia said. "For one, she was far away, so she started handling things on her own."

A neighbour has said she heard two blistering rows, one involving a woman who “sounded scared”, in the days before Ms Brella’s body was discovered.

A police spokesperson earlier confirmed Ms Brella had previously been the victim of domestic violence and in early September was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Her sister believes the police should have done more to help Ms Brella, who she alleges was being abused by her husband.

Sonia said: "[She was being] physically harmed and mentally harmed, both are that time. Why did the policenot give her counselling?"

"Why did they not help her?"

Police have named Pankaj Lamba as the prime suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella Credit: Northamptonshire Police/PA

Ms Brella was progressing in her job and had many dreams and ambitions, Sonia added. She had been promoted three times at her job within a few months.

She spoke to her sister daily on the phone, but Ms Brella seemed hesitant to be caught calling her.

"She’d say ‘my husband is not happy if I'm talking with you… he’d say that he doesn’t like it if I talk with you’," Sonia described.

"I’d say why? We’re sisters, why? Because I’m giving advice. He didn't want someone to give advice to Harshita to do something good for her."

Harshita Brella during her wedding ceremony. Credit: ITV News

Northamptonshire Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of previous contact between the force and Ms Brella.

Her family have called for her body to be repatriated to India.

Appealing to the police, Sonia said: "Please give me my sister. It's already too late, please. Our rituals, we're waiting for her to rest in peace."

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Westcott or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

