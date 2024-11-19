Snow causes travel disruption across parts of UK

Snow and ice have caused travel disruptions across the UK on Tuesday, as motorists in the north of England have been urged to take extra care and train services were cancelled.

The Met Office issued three yellow weather warnings for snow and ice covering the Midlands, northern England, parts of Northern Ireland, north east Wales and sections of Northern Ireland.

Snow is also expected across southern parts of Wales and southern England, but no weather warning is in place for these areas.

Multiple train routes have been disrupted as National Rail warned the cold weather would impact various routes until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

Affected areas included the Bradford Interchange and Huddersfield, and also between Halifax and Hebden Bridge and Hull.

South Western Rail and East Midlands Railway also said some trains may be cancelled or delayed because of poor weather conditions.

Travelers were advised to check their local rail app or social media and plan their journeys ahead.

The National Highways issued an amber severe snow alert for roads across the North East and North West, as motorists were advised to take extra care.

Impacted roads included the M26 between J21-J23, the M1 at Leeds and Sheffield and the M56 at Manchester.

Dan Suri, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “An area of low pressure slides its way eastwards on Monday night.

"The associated frontal system, marking the boundary between cold air in the north and milder conditions to the south, will bring disruptive snow to some areas between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Snow and ice have caused disruptions across the UK on Tuesday. Credit: PA

“This is likely to coincide with rush hour, leading to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. It will also be windy in the far south.”

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the first amber cold weather health alert of the season this week.

The amber warning covers the east and north of England, midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber, with yellow alerts coming into place for the South East, South West and London at 8am on Tuesday, lasting until 6pm on Saturday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, from the UKHSA, said: “This is the first amber Cold Weather Health Alert of the season, but we can expect more as we approach winter, and it is vital to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the onset of cold weather.

“Particularly if they are elderly or otherwise at increased risk.”

Snow covered buildings on Monday morning in Derbyshire. Credit: PA

Charity Age UK warned that the conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

Ms Abrahams said it is “vital” that older people stay “fit, warm and well if they can” by having hot food and drinks throughout the day, wrapping up warm and sleeping with the windows closed.

A yellow snow and ice warning is currently in place until 10am on Tuesday covering Northern Ireland.

Another yellow alert is in place until 10am on Wednesday, covering areas in Scotland, and a third lasts until 11am on Tuesday covering areas in the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the north of England.

Within affected areas, there is a chance of power cuts, disruption to road and public transport and the risk of injury from slipping on ice.

