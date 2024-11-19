Scott Mills to take over BBC Radio 2 breakfast show after Zoe Ball steps down

BBC presenter Zoe Ball has announced she is stepping down from hosting the Radio 2 breakfast show after six years in December.

The 53-year-old took over the BBC Radio 2 morning programme in 2019 from Chris Evans.

Announcing the news on air, she said: “I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter. You know I think the world of you all listeners and it truly has been such a privilege to share the mornings with you."

Scott Mills has been revealed as Ball's replacement, and said he was "beyond excited" to take on the role.

In a statement, he said: “Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1.

"She’s done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton."

Ball was the first female host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show in 1998, a post she held until 2000. She also co-hosted the BBC’s Saturday morning children’s magazine Live & Kicking alongside Jamie Theakston for three years from 1996.

In an official statement, she said: “After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family. It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year.”

Mills presented his own show on BBC Radio 1 between 2004 and 2022, before moving over to Radio 2.

Ball said her last show will be on December 20, adding: “Just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans. While I’m stepping away from the Breakfast Show, I’m not disappearing entirely – I’ll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the New Year.

"I’m excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Zoe has woken up the nation on BBC Radio 2 with incredible warmth, wit and so much joy since January 2019, and I’d like to thank her for approaching each show with as much vim and vigour as if it were her first. I’m thrilled that she’ll remain an important part of the Radio 2 family.”

Ball has presented the BBC spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, and ITV’s reality competition show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

