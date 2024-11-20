Defence Secretary scraps to some military programmes in efforts to 'modernise'

The Defence Secretary has announced cuts to a number of military programmes in an effort to "modernise" the army.

John Healey told the Commons on Wednesday he made the "difficult decision" to scrap six military projects, including a number of warships, drones and helicopters.

Justifying the cuts, Healey said the plans are part of an effort to "make our Armed Forces fit for the future", and to get "better value for money."

The projects scrapped are: HMS Northumberland, HMS and Albion and HMS Bulwark, RFA Wave Knight and RFA Wave Ruler, a fleet of drones, some old Chinook helicopters, and Puma helicopters.

The government say the changes are set to save MOD up to £150 million in the next two years, and up to £500 million over five years.

Healey said the country faces "increasing global threats... war in Europe, growing Russian aggression, conflict in the Middle East and technology changing the nature of warfare."

Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin welcomed the changes, saying: "Our focus now must be to see through the modernisation across the Armed Forces so we become even more lethal and responsive."

Chief of the General Staff, General Sir Roly Walker said: "All warhorses must go out to pasture at some stage, oftentimes because we’ve found a faster, better, and cheaper way.

"Warfare is changing and we need to think and act differently, including having the courage to retire the legacy with dignity and respect, when the time is right."

The government has committed to increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, but has refused to say when they will reach that target.

They're currently carrying out a 'strategic defence review', which will "set out the path" to 2.5%. Healey told the Commons on Wednesday, "it doesn't matter how much you spend on defence, it's how you spend."

But as tensions increase between Russia and the West, there are concerns around the UK's capacity to defend itself.

On Tuesday the PM criticised Putin for his "irresponsible rhetoric", after Russia confirmed US-supplied long range missiles were fired into the country from Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden gave the go-ahead for the weapons to be used on Sunday night.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the strike could be grounds for a nuclear response from Russia, after Putin updated the country's doctrine.

