The leader of a church where singer Sabrina Carpenter filmed provocative scenes for a music video was stripped of his duties on Monday, after church officials said an investigation revealed other instances of mismanagement.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello was relieved of “any pastoral oversight or governance role” at his church in New York, a statement issued by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said.

Gigantiello's administrative powers were taken away after Carpenter’s video for her hit song Feather sparked criticism last November.

An investigation launched after the music video revealed that Gigantiello made unauthorised financial transfers to a former top aide in New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration, which is being investigated on charges of corruption, Bishop Robert Brennan said.

He has now had his pastoral duties cut, though Gigantiello will still be able to say Mass with approval, a spokesperson said.

“I am saddened to share that investigations conducted by Alvarez & Marsal and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP have uncovered evidence of serious violations of Diocesan policies and protocols at Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Annunciation Parish,” the Bishop Brennan said.

A new bishop has been appointed as the administrator of the Parish, he added.

Released in October 2023, the Feather music video shows Carpenter pulling up to the church in a pink hearse and then dancing in front of the church’s ornate altar wearing a short black dress and a black veil.

The diocese at the time said it was “appalled” and that proper procedures for filming had not been followed.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello in New York in 2022. Credit: AP

In a letter to parishioners last November, Gigantiello said approving the filming was a “lapse in judgment” and maintained he wasn’t present at the time and didn’t realise how provocative the shoot would be.

On Monday, Bishop Brennan said a broader review uncovered other instances of administrative impropriety, including an ongoing investigation into Gigantiello’s use of a church credit card for “substantial” personal expenses.

From 2019 to 2021, Bishop Brennan said Gigantiello transferred $1.9 million in church funds to bank accounts affiliated with Frank Carone, Adams' former chief of staff, Brennan said.

Gigantiello has not responded to a request for comment.

