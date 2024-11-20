Suspect arrested in UK as part of Europe-wide raids on people smuggling gang

The National Crime Agency has taken part in a major international operation targeting an organised crime group alleged to be responsible for smuggling hundreds of Syrian migrants into the UK and Germany.

The German-led investigation against the Syrian group, considered to be one of Europe’s most significant people smuggling networks, was supported by the NCA and included the arrest of an Iraqi national at his home in Bilston, Wolverhampton, who now faces extradition to Poland.

Co-ordinated through Europol and Eurojust, Wednesday’s operation has so far seen at least 20 people arrested in a series of raids across the continent.

Law enforcement agencies in Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia joined the NCA and German police in taking action.

Those detained are alleged to be responsible for the smuggling of at least 750 Syrian migrants into the UK and Germany, charging each one between 4,500 and 12,000 euros, the NCA said.

It is believed the network – active in 20 different countries since 2021 – brought migrants through the Balkans and then into Eastern Europe, before they were taken to Germany, with in some cases around a hundred people being moved at a time.

Those continuing to the UK would be transported through the Netherlands, and onwards in boats or HGVs.

Among those arrested as part of the operation was Iraqi national Hussam Al Ramli, 35, who was apprehended by NCA investigators at his home in Bilston.

The NCA said in a statement: “He is alleged to have arranged for migrants to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland on behalf of the crime group, then arranged their onward journeys to the Poland-Germany border.

“He’s also accused of advertising the service on the internet.

“Polish police officers accompanied the NCA to the arrest in Wolverhampton, and Al Ramli now faces being sent to Poland where he is wanted for people smuggling offences. He is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ where extradition proceedings will commence.”

Other raids saw alleged members of the criminal network detained in Germany (four arrests), Austria (six), Serbia (six), and Bosnia & Herzegovina (three).

Searches were also undertaken in the Netherlands, while vehicles, cash, and electronic equipment, including phones and computers, were seized.

NCA Director of Investigations, John Denley, said: “This was a major operation targeting a dangerous and harmful international people smuggling network operating in multiple countries, and impacting on the UK.

“This arrest, done alongside our Polish colleagues, means this individual will now face justice in Poland.

“Along with partners, we have targeted a significant people smuggling gang, operating in the UK and across Europe, which is why international co-operation was so crucial.

“Tackling people smuggling is a key priority for the NCA, and we are putting more resource into targeting, disrupting and dismantling the groups behind it than ever before.

“This includes working closely with our European partners to target these networks who threaten our border security, see people as a commodity and put lives at risk.”

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: “We will stop at nothing to root out criminal networks wherever we find them.

“This significant arrest is another prime example of the kind of work we will deliver more of. Criminals profiteering from human suffering should be in no doubt that we will dismantle their networks and end this evil trade.”