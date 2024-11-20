Play Brightcove video

Watch as suspect is arrested in Wolverhampton for allegedly being involved in a people smuggling gang

One man has been arrested in the UK, and at least 19 others across Europe, in an international operation against a crime gang accused of smuggling hundreds of Syrian migrants into the UK and Germany.

Among the arrests made on Wednesday was Hussam Al Ramli, 35, an Iraqi man who was detained at his home in Bilston, Wolverhampton.

He now faces extradition to Poland.

Those arrested are allegedly responsible for smuggling at least 750 Syrian migrants into the UK and Germany, charging each one between €4,500 (£3,558) and €12,000 (£9,487), authorities said.

The investigation, led by German authorities with support from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), targeted one of Europe’s most significant people-smuggling networks.

In a statement on Ramli's arrest, the NCA said: "He is alleged to have arranged for migrants to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland on behalf of the crime group, then arranged their onward journeys to the Poland-Germany border.

“He’s also accused of advertising the service on the internet," the NCA added.

" Ramli now faces being sent to Poland where he is wanted for people smuggling offences. He is expected to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ where extradition proceedings will commence.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that the operation shows why it is important to go after these "dangerous" smuggling gangs who are putting lives at risk

Play Brightcove video

The network, active across 20 countries since 2021, is believed to have smuggled migrants through the Balkans into Eastern Europe before transporting them to Germany, sometimes moving up to a hundred people at once.

Migrants continuing to the UK were reportedly moved through the Netherlands, before crossing in boats or hidden in lorries.

Raids coordinated by Europol and Eurojust led to arrests of suspected gang members in Germany (four), Austria (six), Serbia (six), and Bosnia & Herzegovina (three).

NCA Director of Investigations, John Denley, said: “This was a major operation targeting a dangerous and harmful international people smuggling network operating in multiple countries, and impacting on the UK.

Play Brightcove video

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle, said: “We will stop at nothing to root out criminal networks wherever we find them.

“This significant arrest is another prime example of the kind of work we will deliver more of. Criminals profiteering from human suffering should be in no doubt that we will dismantle their networks and end this evil trade.”

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret