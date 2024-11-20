They’re living in the worst conditions imaginable and have no way out. And it’s the British state that is keeping them there.ITV News Investigations Editor Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK’s dirty secret and confronts the people responsible in a jaw-dropping eight-part ITV News podcast below:

You can also see the shocking revelations for yourself accompanying every episode at our website for the series: www.thetrapped.co.uk If you are in bad housing or your living situation is under threat you’ll also find a full list of people to contact to get help here: https://thetrapped.co.uk/are-you-trapped.htmlPresenters: Daniel Hewitt, alongside Imogen BarrerWriters: Daniel Hewitt and David WilliamsArchiving: Alpha Ceesay and Lauren AaronsAudio production and sound design: Meic Parry and Jack SoperDirector and producer: David WilliamsExecutive producers: Matt Williams and Ed Saunt