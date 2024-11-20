Ukraine has hit Russia using UK-supplied Storm Shadow Missiles for the first time, according to reports.

The move comes after US President Joe Biden gave the go-ahead for Ukraine to use American long-range missiles to strike Russia on Sunday night.

Defence Secretary John Healey was asked about the use of Storm Shadow Missiles in Parliament, and did not deny the strikes had taken place.

"At this point I am not able to go into any further operational detail", he told MPs.

Healey also reiterated: "We as a nation and as a government are doubling down on support and are determined to do more".

The move by the UK comes after Starmer told a press conference at the G20 summit that Russia is using "irresponsible rhetoric".

“There’s irresponsible rhetoric coming from Russia, and that is not going to deter our support for Ukraine", the PM said.

Putin and his government responded to the US decision on long-range missiles saying it added "fuel to the fire", then lowered the threshold at which Russian forces could use nuclear weapons on Tuesday morning.

Starmer refused to comment on "operational details" when asked about Storm Shadow missiles on Tuesday, telling ITV News' Robert Peston that the only "winner in that would be Putin and it would undermine Ukraine".

Ahead of Donald Trump returning to the White House in January, the US and the UK have been increasing military support for Ukraine.

The US government had been resistant to approve the use of long-range missiles for fear of escalating tensions with Russia, but the position appears to have shifted significantly after Trump won the election.

Biden's decision to authorise the use of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) inside Russia marked a significant moment in the war, giving the UK the go-ahead to follow suit with Storm Shadow Missiles.

The UK government has been donating Storm Shadow Missiles to Ukraine since May 2023, but until now they could only be used to hit targets inside Ukraine's borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been lobbying the UK and US governments for months to allow them to fire the missiles into Russia.

The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile made in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, by the manufacturer MBDA.

The cruise missiles are jointly developed by the UK and France, and each one costs an estimated £2 million.

The missiles have a firing range in excess of 250km, or 155 miles, which is similar to the distance from London to Cardiff.

Powered by a turbo-jet engine, the 1,300kg Storm Shadow travels at speeds of more than 600mph, is just over five metres long, and has a wingspan of three metres.

After launch, the weapon, equipped with its own navigation system, descends to a low altitude to avoid detection before locking on to its target using an infrared seeker.

On final approach, the missile climbs to a higher altitude to maximise the chances of hitting the target.

On impact, it penetrates the target before a delayed fuse detonates the main warhead.

President Biden also approved sending anti-personnel mines to Ukraine on Wednesday in another major policy shift.

