Which European countries are issuing fresh advice to survive war - and why?

As the war in Ukraine and Russia grinds past its 1000th day, countries in Europe have begun releasing new survival guidance in the event of war.

Tensions have inflamed across the past few days, with Ukraine marking another milestone in the conflict by firing six long-range missiles, supplied by the US, into Russian territory.

The Kremlin says the strike could warrant a nuclear response. On Wednesday the US announced it had closed its embassy in Kyiv over fears of a "significant" air attack.

Germany has become the latest country to issue guidance in the event of an escalation. But which countries have updated their war advice for citizens - and what has the UK government said?

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Where are the guides being issued?

On Monday, both Sweden and Finland updated their guidance on how to survive in the event of war - but neither mention Russia by name.

The two nations recently gave up neutrality and joined NATO in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Swedes were also told to "mentally prepare" for the possibility of war by the country's former military commander-in-chief, General Micael Bydén, in January.

The new guide will place a "greater emphasis on preparing for war," according to a statement from the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) on Monday.

It continued: “To resist these threats, we must stand united and take responsibility for our country. If we are attacked, everyone must help defend Sweden’s independence and our democracy. We build resilience every day – together.”

Finland has a land border with Russia of approximately 1,340 kilometers. The country's government, which compiled the advice for citizens, stressed that "preparedness is a civic skill in the current global situation".

German Bundeswehr soldiers during a Lithuanian-German division-level international military exercise. Credit: AP

Both Denmark and Norway have issued similar guides. In June, Danish authorities released a PDF document outlining how citizens can prepare for "crises".

In June, Germany released an updated outline of its wartime plans, including conscription and rationing, for the first time since the Cold War.

On Wednesday, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported the country's armed forces had begun training companies on how to respond in the event of conflict.

What advice do they give?

Sweden's updated guide was sent to five million households, according to its government, and explains how civilians should respond if the country comes under attack from nuclear, chemical or biological weapons.

It said: "Take cover in the same way as with an airstrike. Shelters provide the best protection. After a couple days, the radiation has decreased sharply.”

New advice in the 2024 edition of Sweden's guide includes practical tips, including on evacuation and how to stop bleeding. It also gives tips on dealing with anxiety, how those with pets should prepare, and how to speak to children about crisis and war.

Fresh guidance issued by Finland on Monday advised citizens on power cuts, water outages, communication blackouts, extreme weather and military conflict.

The new "German Operational Plan", as reported by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, focused on the logistics of how the country would respond if a Russian attack led to Germany becoming a hub for hundreds of thousands of NATO soldiers.

Denmark's guide from June advises households to make sure they have enough resources to survive for three days in the event of a crisis, advising on first aid, conserving water and storing food.

Will the UK government do the same?

The Prime Minister's spokeswoman said the UK is not currently considering releasing similar advice.ITV News' Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana said it seems unlikely guidance will be issued imminently."One difference between us and Sweden, and Germany, is that they are a bit closer to the border and a bit closer to where things could escalate," she said."They feel that threat in more of a real way than we do."

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret