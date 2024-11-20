Why are we getting wintry weather so early?

It’s not unheard of to see such cold, wintry weather in November but it’s becoming increasingly uncommon.

On Tuesday, we had the earliest season snow in southern areas since November 2008.

By Tuesday night, the temperature dropped near -12C in northern Scotland - the earliest we’ve seen temperatures this low since 1998.

This cold spell is a notable one.

North York Moors National Park on Tuesday Credit: PA

As weather warnings remain in place - what can we expect over the next few days?

We remain in the bitterly cold Arctic air.

Expect a harsh overnight frost and any standing water, slush and lying snow to freeze allowing widespread ice and slippery surfaces.

New snow warnings are in place for south-western areas into Thursday morning - with an extended snow warning remaining across northern Scotland.

Where will the areas of high impact be?

We’ll see widespread ice overnight and as rain moves into the south-west tomorrow morning and clashes with colder air, it’ll be proceeded by sleet and snow.

Most of the snow will fall across higher ground of the West Country with south Wales also at risk of wintry conditions. Up to 10cm will accumulate across higher routes of the Moors.

Northern Scotland will see the heaviest, most persistent snow in the next 24hours - moving into some of western areas tomorrow.

Another named storm, like Storm Ashley, could be on its way Credit: PA

How are things shaping up for this weekend?

After this deep freeze, it’s all change from Saturday.

It will be turning increasingly windy and wet as a storm (which has a high chance of being named tomorrow morning by the Irish Met Service) moves in from the mid Atlantic.

It’ll become very windy with strong damaging gusts and heavy persistent rain - combining with any melted snow, exacerbating a risk of flooded areas.

The rain will be preceded by sleet and snow for a time across higher ground of northern England and Scotland. With a switch in wind direction it’ll feel much milder and temperatures will recover.

