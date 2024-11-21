Four people have died and several more were hospitalised after a suspected methanol poisoning in Laos.

Two Danish women, one Australian woman, and an American tourist are confirmed to have died. A 28-year-old British woman from Oprington, Kent is reportedly in hospital.

Australian citizen Bianca Jones, 19, was travelling around southeast Asia with her friend, Holly Bowles, when they fell ill after reportedly consuming a drink containing methanol - a highly toxic substance.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Jones' death in Parliament on Thursday.

“This is every parent’s very worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure,” Albanese said.

Australian tourist, Bianca Jones, has become the fourth person to die after suspected methanol poisoning in Laos. Credit: AP

"We also take this moment to say that we’re thinking of Bianca’s friend Holly Bowles who is fighting for her life."

Jones' family asked for privacy in their grief in a statement to the Melbourne Herald Sun newspaper.

“She was surrounded by love, and we are comforted by the knowledge that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us,” the family wrote.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support, love, and prayers we’ve received from across Australia.”

Jones and her friend, who were staying at Nana Backpacker Hostel, fell ill on November 13, following a night out with a group in Vang Vieng.

At some point in the night, the women are believed to have been served drinks laced with methanol, but it is unclear where.

Methanol is a tasteless and odourless substance, and substantial exposure to it can be deadly.

It's often found in counterfeit replicas of known alcohol brands or illegal local spirits, according to the UK government website.

Thai authorities confirmed that Jones had died by “brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system.”

Hostel manager, Duong Duc Toan, denied any wrongdoing. Credit: AP

Hostel manager, Duong Duc Toan, said that staff were told by other guests that the two women were unwell after they failed to check out as planned. The hostel arranged transport to a hospital for them.

He said that two days before check-out, the women had joined more than 100 other guests for free shots of Lao vodka offered by the hostel as a gesture of hospitality.

He said no other guest reported any issue, adding that the women had then gone for a night out, returning in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Toan denied any wrongdoing, telling Australian Broadcaster ABC that "I really take care of all of the customers [who] stay with our hotel and our hostel.”

The UK has updated their travel advice for tourists in Laos, urging people to take care if offered or when buying spirit-based drinks.

Investigations into the suspected methanol poisoning are ongoing by local authorities.

