The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The court has accused him of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war in Gaza. Also under warrant for arrest by the Court are Netanyahu's former defence minister and Hamas officials.

The ICC is a last resort court whose job it is to investigate when domestic authorities have not done so or cannot do so.

The move makes the Israeli Prime Minister an internationally wanted suspect. This is thought to have the potential to complicate efforts to negotiate a cease-fire to end the 13-month conflict.

The material impacts of the warrant for Netanyahu's arrest are limited, however. Neither Israel nor the United States, who have supported Israel throughout the conflict, are members of the ICC. Also, several of the Hamas officials included in the warrants are thought to have died since the start of the conflict.

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have condemned ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for warrants as disgraceful and antisemitic. President Joe Biden also blasted the prosecutor and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas. Hamas also slammed the request.

The court panel says it believes there are "there are reasonable grounds to believe" Netanyahu and his former minister "intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity".

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has said it challenged the judgement in September, but they were not given the opportunity to investigate the allegations from the ICC before the warrants were issued.

A spokesperson from the Ministry claimed that "no other democracy with an independent and respected legal system like that which exists in Israel has been treated in this prejudicial manner by the Prosecutor".

The warrants follow an overnight Israeli air strike in northern Gaza on Wednesday night. Paramedics and Hamas-affiliated media said at least 66 were killed in a strike that hit a shelter for displaced people and a hospital in the town of Beit Lahia.

The Civil Defence agency - run by Hamas - said another 22 people were killed in a further strike on a house in Gaza City.

A hospital in the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis also said the bodies of 24 people were admitted on Thursday morning, thought to have been killed in Israeli military action.

