John Prescott has died aged 86 after 'living with' Alzheimer’s, family confirms

John Prescott, Britain’s longest-serving Deputy Prime Minister, has died aged 86 after "living with Alzheimer’s", his family has confirmed.

In a statement, his widow Pauline and his sons Jonathan and David Prescott said: "We are deeply saddened to inform you that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, John Prescott, has passed away peacefully at the age of 86.

"He did so surrounded by the love of his family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery."

Prescott and wife Pauline. Credit: The Prescott Family

Their tribute continued: "John spent his life trying to improve the lives of others, fighting for social justice and protecting the environment, doing so from his time as a waiter on the cruise liners to becoming Britain’s longest serving Deputy Prime Minister.

"John dearly loved his home of Hull and representing its people in Parliament for 40 years was his greatest honour."

His family thanked those who cared for the former Hull MP after he suffered a stroke in 2019 and during his more recent illness.

They said: "We would like to thank the amazing NHS doctors and nurses who cared for him after his stroke in 2019 and the dedicated staff at the care home where he passed away after latterly living with Alzheimer’s.

"In lieu of flowers and if you wish to do so, you can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK. https://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/how-you-can-help/donate/"

Prescott in 1974. Credit: PA

The family ended the statement saying: "As you can imagine, our family needs to process our grief so we respectfully request time and space to mourn in private. Thank you."

A former trade union activist, Prescott served 10 years as Tony Blair’s deputy prime minister following Labour’s 1997 general election landslide.

During much of that time, he acted as a conciliator in the often turbulent relationship between Mr Blair and the then Chancellor Gordon Brown.

Prescott with former PM's Tony Blair and Gordon Brown in 2006. Credit: PA

While a loyal supporter of Mr Blair in office, in the past few years Prescott has been critical of the legacy of New Labour, especially its involvement in the Iraq War.

Writing in The Sunday Mirror, Prescott said he would live with the decision made to invade Iraq and the subsequent "catastrophic consequences" for the rest of his life.

"A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think of the decision we made to go to war. Of the British troops who gave their lives or suffered injuries for their country," he wrote.

"Of the 175,000 civilians who died from the Pandora’s Box we opened by removing Saddam Hussein."

He staunchly defended Jeremy Corbyn while he was Labour leader, despite criticism by other figures from the New Labour era.

John Prescott famously punched a protestor who threw an egg at him during a visit to Wales, ending up in this scuffle. Credit: PA

Prescott, who was dubbed 'two Jags' after it emerged he had two official Jaguar cars, once famously punched a protester who threw an egg at him during an election campaign visit to North Wales in 2001.

Prescott, shortly before standing down as deputy prime minister in 2007, spent eight days in hospital for pneumonia after falling ill on a train to London from his former constituency in Hull.

In 2002, it was disclosed that he was suffering from Type 2 diabetes, although it was said he was able to live a “perfectly normal life” due to medication.

