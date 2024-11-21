Russia launched an overnight attack using intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time since the conflict began, Ukraine has said.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down six ICBMs out of a total of nine fired from Russia's Astrakhan region towards the city of Dnipro.

Two people were wounded as a result of the attack, and an industrial facility and a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities were damaged, according to local officials.

ICBMs are long-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine which lowered the threshold over which the country could fire nuclear weapons.

The new doctrine allows for a potential nuclear response by Moscow even to a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power.

The attack follows a Kremlin promise of retaliation, after Ukraine launched American and British long-range missiles into Russian territory for the first time on Tuesday.

Ukraine's strike resulted from a week of US foreign policy shifts and firsts, which saw President Joe Biden permit the country to fire the weapons at Russia and anti-personnel mines sent to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, thousands of North Korean troops have arrived in Russia to support its forces on the battlefield.

