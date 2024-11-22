The parents of a British lawyer who died of suspected methanol poisoning in Laos have said they are "devastated" by the death of their "loving daughter".

Simone White, 28, is one of six tourists believed to have died in a mass methanol poisoning in Laos in southeast Asia.

The 28-year-old lived in Orpington, Kent and was a junior lawyer working in London.

In a statement, Ms White’s parents said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, kind and loving daughter Simone.

“Simone was one of a kind and had the most wonderful energy and spark for life.

“She was a soul who gave so much to so many and was loved by her family, friends and colleagues."

Holly Bowles (left), Simone White (middle) and Bianca Jones (right) have been confirmed dead after suspected methanol poisoning in Laos. Credit: Facebook

"Simone has been taken from us too soon, she will be sorely missed by her brother, grandmother and entire family. Our hearts go out to all other families who have been affected by this terrible tragedy," the statement concluded.

Ms White 's law firm Squire Patton Boggs also released a statement following her death, saying "she will be sincerely missed".

“It is with deep sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Simone White. Simone was a talented colleague with a bright future ahead of her and someone who epitomised our firm values.

"Our thoughts go out to all of Simone’s family, friends, and those colleagues and clients who had the privilege to work with and know Simone."

Two Danish women, two Australian women, and an American tourist also died after the incident in Vang Vieng, and at least five British travellers have reportedly been taken to hospital.

The UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand have updated their travel advice for tourists in Laos, urging people to take care if offered, or when buying, spirit-based drinks.

Investigations into the suspected methanol poisoning are ongoing by local authorities.

