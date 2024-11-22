The Met Police carried out a "controlled explosion" outside the US embassy in London after reports of a suspect package.

Cordons are in place and a road is closed in the Nine Elms area while police investigate.

Posting on X, the Met Police said: "We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms.

"Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package."

They also confirmed that a "loud bang" reported in the area was a "controlled explosion carried out by officers".

Police say enquiries are ongoing and the cordons will remain in place.

The US Embassy confirmed reports that police are investigating a suspicious package.

"Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the US Embassy in London," they posted on X.

"Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates when available.

