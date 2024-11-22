Play Brightcove video

ITV News understands murder suspect Pankaj Lamba fled to India the day Harshita Brella's body is thought to have been left in the boot of a car

The sister of Harshita Brella has told ITV News the British police failed to protect her in the run up to her death.

Ms Brella's body was found inside the boot of a car in Ilford on Thursday, November 14.

Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, 23, is suspected to have murdered Ms Brella, 24, earlier this month and transported her body from Northamptonshire to Ilford before fleeing the country, police said.

An international manhunt is underway, however ITV News understands Lamba is in India.

In an interview with ITV News, Ms Brella's sister, Sonia, said the police failed to protect her.

She said police knew about the alleged domestic violence against Ms Brella and should have given her sister more support.

Sonia also said the family has not received any information from the British government about the investigation, including where Lamba may be.

She said details about the post-mortem report have not been shared with the family and is urging the British police to repatriate Ms Brella's body to India as soon as possible.

Speaking about the case on Friday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "There has to be the strongest possible work involving law enforcement involving international cooperation to pursue the suspect."

Sonia shared an image of Ms Brella's notebook with ITV News, which contains a list she had written of the abuse she allegedly suffered.

Ms Brella wrote she was sexually, verbally, physically and mentally abused and added Lamba “financially abused” her and “controlled” all of her money.

She also wrote that she was “feeling depressed” and suggested he had affairs.

Sonia shared an image of Ms Brella's notebook with ITV News, which contains a list she had written of the abuse she allegedly suffered. Credit: ITV News

Her family issued a statement through Northamptonshire police on Friday, saying: "You left this world but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there."

Northamptonshire police released a new CCTV image they believe was taken on the night Ms Brella was killed.

The photograph shows Ms Brella and her husband walking around Corby Boating Lake in Northamptonshire on Sunday, November 10.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen them on Cottingham Road or may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

Police believe Ms Brella and her husband were in the area of Corby Boating Lake on November 10 Credit: Northamptonshire Police/PA

The force confirmed Ms Brella had spent time in a refuge following an allegation of domestic abuse two and a half months before her death and had been identified as "high risk of domestic abuse".

She had been placed in a refuge following an allegation of domestic abuse on August 29 and was visited by officers on several occasions throughout the investigation, police said.

They said the alleged perpetrator was identified, quickly arrested and bailed with conditions.

Ms Brella was given a domestic violence protection order at Northampton Magistrates' Court on September 5, which lasted for 28 days while the alleged perpetrator was investigated.

They said the case has been referred for a Domestic Homicide Review in order to identify any learning.

Northamptonshire Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of the previous contact between the force and Ms Brella.

Pankaj Lamba, 23, is suspected to have murdered Ms Brella, 24, earlier this month. Credit: Northamptonshire Police/PA

Assistant Chief Constable Emma James said the force works hard to ensure the next of kin are kept informed in any homicide investigation.

In a statement, ACC James said: "Dedicated family liaison officers have been in regular contact with Harshita’s immediate family to update them on the progress of our investigation, including sharing information regarding the post-mortem process.

“We have facilitated a visit later today for a member of the family to see her body in situ at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

"A senior detective in the investigation team has also had a Teams call with the family to keep them updated on progress."

