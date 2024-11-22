Is Ruben Amorim the one to break the mould at Manchester United?

If success comes with a winning smile and charisma, then Ruben Amorim might just be Manchester United’s man.

He is the sixth permanent boss to sit in the Old Trafford hot seat since Sir Alex Ferguson left and none of them has been a resounding or long-lasting hit.

Each had an impressive CV but one by one they were sent away with little to celebrate.

Is Amorim the one to break the mould? Can he turn around a club that used to be feared right across the league and is now languishing in mid-table?

Amorim's first test with the Red Devils will be a Premier League trip to Ipswich on Sunday. Credit: PA

He believes so, but then you’d expect him to say that.

"I'm a little bit of a dreamer and believe in myself," he said. "I also believe in the club. I think we have the same idea, the same mindset so that can help.

"I truly believe in the players also. I know that you guys [the media] don't believe a lot in these players, but I, I believe a lot. I think we, we have room to improve and I want to try new things."

On Friday at United’s Carrington Training Ground, the conference room where Amorim was unveiled was as packed as staffers here can remember.

After dithering over Erik ten Hag, who got an unlikely contract extension in the summer, Amorim is the Ineos choice. The first big move from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his executive team since they took over running football matters at United. They need this to work.

Credit: PA

Amorim has won the League twice with Sporting in Portugal, the first of those ending a 19-year wait for the club.

But he’s never managed a club outside his home country before, and certainly never experienced the scrutiny that is now coming his way, but he does not believe this is the 'impossible job’.

"Call me naive, but I truly believe that I'm the right guy in the right moment," he said. "I could be wrong, but the earth still will turn, the sun will rise again."

"I truly believe that I'm the right guy for this job," Amorim added.

However, he did admit there will be no quick fix to turn United’s fortunes around, saying: "I really don't know the biggest challenge. I will find out during this month.

"You had here different types of coaches, so the guys that won everything like Van Gaal and Mourinho. You've had new ones like they knew the club inside out like Solskjaer. Then you have one of the best that there will ever be in the outside, the five strongest leagues - Ten Hag."

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

"I don't know, I think we have to improve as a club. We have to acknowledge that we are in the time that we need time and every coach that comes here needs time," Amorim said.

"But to acknowledge that we also have to win games and that's it. We will try to do it our way, in my way and try to win it."

Calm and confident, Amorim’s performance was impressive today, but he hasn’t taken charge of a single game yet and that of course is when the real business begins.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret