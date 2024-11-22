The majority of neurodivergent people feel they are discriminated against in the workplace and when looking for work, new stats have shown.

But those with neurodiverse conditions such as ADHD and autism can be some of the best workers - in fact many autistic people say its their super power - so should more be done to support them into work?

Not only are neurodivergent people often highly intelligent and hard-working, offering their employers whole new perspectives, but the UK desperately needs to increase employment to boost economic growth.

The UK economy barely grew in the first three months of the Labour government, despite it being growing it being Keir Starmer's top priority, and Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she was "not satisfied" with the figures.

On top of that, the latest figures show unemployment rose by 0.3% in the three months to September, which is not good for economic growth.

Labour has come up with innovative proposals to get people working, such as giving obese people weight-loss drugs, and is cracking down on benefits claimants.

But it's estimated one in seven people in the UK are neurodivergent and many of those not working would love to be - if they employers were more understanding and provided more support.

Neurodiversity is the idea that people's brains function differently and neurodivergent conditions include autism, ADHD, dyslexia, dyspraxia and tourette syndrome.

A survey by insurance firm Zurich UK has found that half of neurodivergent adults have been discriminated against when looking for a job, one in five have been laughed at and one in six had job offers rescinded because of neurodiversity.

The research also showed that 51% feel they can’t or shouldn't disclose their neurodiversity due to the stigma and two thirds say employers see neurodiversity as a red flag.

Jane Cullen, neurodiversity training manager at The Brain Charity, told ITV News the figures "show that there is a real the need for much more awareness of neurodiversity".

"We can do more to break down stigma, increase understanding and acceptance, and benefit from the differences in thinking and approach that embracing everybody's unique differences brings.

"There are a lot of misconceptions and without change this can mean that employees are fearful of disclosing their neurodivergence to their employer. We're missing out on so much talent this way."

A review by the Conservative government in February found there's around one million autistic people in the UK and only three in ten of them are in employment - but the majority saying they would like to have a job.

The review, by former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland, published 19 recommendations for businesses and government to follow, but the Conservatives lost the General Election a few months later and it's not yet clear if Labour will follow the recommendations.

When asked, the Labour government said it was considering how the Buckland review can improve understanding and support for all neurodivergent people at work.

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “Everyone should have an equal opportunity to work, and we are exploring how we can improve support for all neurodivergent people in the workplace.

“Our Get Britain Working White Paper will help improve employment outcomes for disabled people and those with health conditions with new, joined up work, health, and skills plans delivered by local areas who know their communities best.”

