The Queen will not attend the Royal Variety performance on Friday night because of lingering symptoms from her recent chest infection, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Camilla had been due to join the King at the event which is taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall and will feature performances from stars including Sir Elton John and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The 77-year-old insisted the “show must go on” as she confirmed she would not attend the performance.

Her Majesty has made an appearance at several events since recovering from her chest infection earlier this month, but a Palace spokesperson said: "Doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest."

The Queen is suffering from some "lingering post-viral symptoms," they added.

“With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance."

A Royal source said the Queen is "naturally disappointed" and sends her "sincere apologies" to all those involved in the performance.

“She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon."

It is understood that Camilla will travel to Sandringham from London next week as planned.

