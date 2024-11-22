Donald Trump's criminal sentencing in the Stormy Daniels 'hush money' trial has been postponed indefinitely and a judge has granted permission for his lawyers to seek a dismissal.

On Friday, Judge Juan Merchan granted Trump’s request to file a motion to dismiss the case but ordered his lawyers to submit their papers by December 2 while his sentencing has been adjourned.

Trump’s team wanted to have until December 20 to file their paperwork while prosecutors have also been ordered to respond by December 9.

The judge has also agreed to hold off on issuing his decision on presidential immunity until after he reviews the parties' filings.

A new sentencing date has not been announced and no further comments by the judge were made.

Trump's spokesperson called the sentencing delay “a decisive win.”

Judge Juan Merchan is overseeing the case Credit: AP

The president-elect was first indicted in March 2023 by a Manhattan District Attorney on state charges of 'hush money' totalling $130,000 (£100,000) being paid to adult film star, Stormy Daniels in 2016 whom Trump is alleged to have had an affair with.

On May 30, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree by 12 jurors.

It was the first time a US president had been convicted of or charged with a criminal offence.

The prosecution alleged that Trump was part of an illegal conspiracy to undermine the 2016 presidential election and a plan to suppress negative information.

Trump pleaded not guilty and asked the judge in July 2024 to move the sentencing until after the presidential election.

On November 19, 2024, the district attorney's office allowed the judge to adjourn the sentencing indefinitely, and at the time, agreed to delay it until November 26.

