Andy Murray to coach Novak Djokovic ahead of Australian Open

Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic into and through the upcoming Australian Open, the recently-retired three-time Grand Slam winner has announced.

Murray, who retired after the summer Olympics, will join the Serbian’s team in the off-season and coach him through to the opening grand slam of 2025.

The Scot said: “I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the off-season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open.

“I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals.”

It will see the Scot join forces with the man who was his biggest nemesis during his playing days.

Djokovic added: “I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach.

“Looking forward to the start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”

