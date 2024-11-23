The government in Laos has said it is "profoundly saddened" by the deaths of at least six tourists in a suspected mass methanol poisoning and pledged to bring the "perpetrators to justice."

A British woman, two Australian teenagers, an American and two Danes died after drinking tainted alcohol in the popular backpacker town of Vang Vieng in Laos, southeast Asia.

Simone White, 28, a lawyer who lived in Orpington, Kent, was named as one of the victims by the Foreign Office.

The Laotian government officially acknowledged the mass poisoning on Saturday and offered its condolences to the families of the victims.

In a short statement released to the media, the Lao government said it was “profoundly saddened over the loss of lives of foreign tourists”.

In added: “The Government of the Lao PDR has been conducting investigations to find causes of the incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law.”

Laos is a one-party communist state with no organised opposition and the government keeps a tight lid on information.

In this case, officials have released almost no details. The police have said they detained a number of people but refused to provide further information.

Details have been murky over the number of tourists affected and the possible source of the methanol-laced drinks.

Methanol is sometimes added to mixed drinks at disreputable bars as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, but can cause severe poisoning or death.

It is also a byproduct of poorly distilled home-brewed alcohol.

Nineteen-year-old Australians Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles died in Thai hospitals on Thursday and Friday respectively after being evacuated from Laos for emergency treatment.

Thai authorities confirmed that Ms Jones had died by “brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system.”

Both were found sick in their room at the Nana Backpacker Hostel on 13 November after they failed to check out as planned.

Landlocked Laos is one of Southeast Asia’s poorest nations and a popular tourist destination. Vang Vieng is particularly popular among backpackers seeking partying and adventure sports.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret