Davina McCall has said she is feeling "grateful" as she recovers at home after having surgery to remove a brain tumour last week.

The TV presenter shared a video on Instagram from her bed thanking her followers for their messages and well-wishes saying "it's meant the world".

She said: "It's been mad and just really nice to be back home, I'm on the other side."

She also shared her short term memory is a bit "remiss" but says she is positive about it and says it is something she, is working on.

"I'm writing down everything that I'm doing to keep myself feeling safe and I'm being brilliantly looked after by Michael [her partner] and my mum."

McCall also paid tribute to her step-mum, Gabby saying, "I don't really say thank you to Gabby enough, she's been an amazing rock my whole life."

She added: "I've got a massive dose of Vitamin G. I think when something like this happens, I feel so grateful."

Since being home, she said she is "sleeping loads" and feeling "really good" and "very lucky."

On November 18, McCall underwent surgery to remove a 'rare' brain tumour and has been recovering in the ICU since then.

According to the NHS, non-cancerous brain tumours are common in people over 50, and symptoms can include headaches, blackouts, behavioural changes or a loss of consciousness.

In a video she posted on Instagram before her operation, she said the 14mm tumour was "big" and added: “It needs to come out, because if it grows, it would be bad.”

The Big Brother host has long been an advocate for women's health, presenting documentaries on contraception and the menopause.

Earlier this year she received an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.

