More than a dozen people missing after tourist boat sinks off the coast of Egypt

Officials in Egypt say more than a dozen people are missing after a tourist cruise vessel sank in the Red Sea on Monday morning.

The governor of the Red Sea region said that rescuers saved 28 people from the ship, called Sea Story, off Marsa Alam city - but that 17 are still missing. It is unclear what nationalities they are.

Major General Amr Hanafi said that armed forces are searching the area in coordination with the Maritime Rescue Center and the governorate's operations room.

He confirmed that the rescued survivors are receiving medical care.

More to follow...

