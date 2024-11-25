The father of a former British soldier who was captured by Russian forces while fighting in Ukraine has told ITV News he is “extremely worried” his son will be tortured or killed.

A man identifying himself as James Scott Rhys Anderson has appeared in two widely-circulated videos, wearing combat fatigues and appearing to have his hands tied.

Speaking at his home in Oxfordshire, his father, Scott Anderson, said he had been sent the video by James’ commanding officer over the weekend, following his son’s capture.

He said James had been fighting for Ukraine’s International Legion after joining earlier this year.

“I’m extremely worried about his safety,” he told ITV News on Monday. “I didn’t sleep last night. I just want him home safe.

“I’m worried he is going to be tortured or killed or put in prison for a long time.”

Pictures online show James being detained by Russia authorities Credit: Scott Anderson/ ITV News

According to Russian state news agency, Tass, a military source said a “UK mercenary” had been “taken prisoner in the Kursk area” of Russia.

In one of the videos, first posted on Telegram on Sunday, James Anderson says to the camera: “I was in the British Army before, from 2019 to 2023, 22 Signal Regiment. Just a private. I was a signalman. One Signal Brigade, 22 Signal Regiment, 252 Squadron.”

He said he signed up to fight for Ukraine’s International Legion after losing his job.

“When I left, I got fired from my job, I applied on the International Legion webpage. I had just lost everything. I just lost my job,” he said.

“I see it on the TV,” Mr Anderson added while shaking his head. “It was a stupid idea.”

In a second video, he said his phone and passport had been taken and said: "I don't want to be here."

Videos of James Anderson have been circulating on Russian media Credit: Telegram

ITV News cannot verify the context of the statements made by Mr Anderson, but his father confirmed the details are correct.

He said his son had recently returned to Ukraine following a visit home six weeks ago, and that they had been in regular contact on Whatsapp before James’s capture.

Scott Anderson told ITV News: “I just hope they adhere to the Geneva Convention and treat him well. It would be nice to hear from him or someone in authority that he is being treated well.

“I know the Foreign Office are doing everything they can. They’ve been keeping in contact with me.”

He said he did not want to comment further out of respect for other family members and on the advice of the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office are aware of a British man being detained in Russia Credit: Scott Anderson/ ITV News

The Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said, “We will do all we can to offer this UK national all the support we can.”

Speaking to reporters in Italy about the reports of James Anderson’s capture, he said he had “been updated about that development in the last couple of days.”

The UK Foreign Office said it was “supporting the family of a British man following reports of his detention”.

The Ministry of Defence has declined to comment at this stage.

