ITV News assisted dying vote tracker: How do MPs intend to vote on the bill?

By Politics Producer Elisa Menendez

MPs will this week vote for the first time on a bill that would legalise assisted dying for people who are terminally ill in England and Wales.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, brought forward by Labour backbencher Kim Leadbeater, would allow adults with less than six months left to live the choice of taking their own lives.

For a person to be eligible under the proposed law, they must also be aged 18 or older and have the mental capacity to make the choice, which must be signed off by at least two doctors and a High Court judge.

MPs will cast their votes on Friday, in the first debate and vote of its kind in the House of Commons since 2015.

ITV News understands 135 MPs are so far planning to vote for it, 85 plan to vote against it, 121 remain undecided and 23 are due to abstain.

This means we can share the voting intention of 364 of the 650 MPs so far and will keep updating the graph below over the course of the week.

How is your MP voting?

To find out how your MP is voting, type their first name or surname (not their full name together) or your constituency in the search bar below to find out.

ITV News has not included the voting intention of every MP because some have not publicly shared their views, or they have done so in a confidential, off the record conversation with our reporters.

If the majority vote in favour of the bill, this does not mean it will become law. There are several more stages that the bill would have to go through first, meaning it will be months before a definitive conclusion is reached.

The issue has split MPs across party lines but Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it will be a free vote, meaning the government's position on this is neutral.

Cabinet ministers were asked not to share their voting intentions and views around them so as not to influence other MPs, but several have done so claiming they were asked directly about their previously stated views.

The prime minister himself has not revealed his views since he took office. But in March, ITV News filmed him telling assisted dying campaigner Esther Rantzen that he wanted a vote on the matter and was personally in favour.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he'll vote against it - causing some controversy by sharing his views given he would have to implement this legislation should it pass - as will Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said he'll vote in favour, as will Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and Energy Secretary Peter Kyle.

Palliative Care Minister Stephen Kinnock, meanwhile, said he is in favour and rejected the concerns put forward by Streeting around the impact on hospice care if assisted dying is legalised.

The last time MPs voted on the issue in 2015, the bill was defeated by 330 votes to 118, but the composition of the Commons has significantly changed since then following this year's general election with more Labour MPs sitting.

Assisted dying is currently banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

