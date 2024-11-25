Prosecutor asks judge to dismiss Trump's election interference case

Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to dismiss the case accusing President-elect Donald Trump of plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

The decision by special counsel Jack Smith represented the end of the federal effort against the former president following his election victory this month.

Justice Department prosecutors, citing longstanding department guidance that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted, said the department’s position is that “the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated.”

“That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Government stands fully behind,” the prosecutors wrote in Monday’s court filing.

Special counsel Jack Smith asked a federal judge to dismiss the case accusing Trump of plotting to overturn the 2020 election. Credit: AP

The decision was expected after Smith's team began assessing how to wind down both the 2020 election interference case and the separate classified documents case against Trump.

The Justice Department believes Trump can no longer be tried in accordance with longstanding policy that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.

Trump has cast both cases as politically motivated and has vowed to fire Smith as soon as he takes office in January.

The US Supreme Court in July ruled for the first time that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution, and sent the case back to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine which allegations in the indictment, if any, could proceed to trial.

The case was beginning to pick up steam in the weeks leading up to this year’s election.

Smith’s team in October filed a lengthy brief laying out new evidence they planned to use against him at trial, accusing him of “resorting to crimes” in an increasingly desperate effort to overturn the will of voters after he lost to President Joe Biden.

