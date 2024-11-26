Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Science Correspondent Martin Stew takes part in a quantum brain scan which uses revolutionary new technology that could help detect the early signs of life-changing conditions

I’m sealed inside a white cubic room, shielded from magnetic fields outside. On my head is what looks like a bike helmet connected by dozens of wires to a microchip-filled backpack. It’s a quantum powered scanner which scientists say can help detect the early signs of conditions like epilepsy, dementia and MS.

It’s been developed at the University of Nottingham. It was there 50 years ago Sir Peter Mansfield invented Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). That has become a mainstay of medical scanning. This is different.

“MRI is exceptional technology," Matt Brookes, Professor of Physics at Nottingham told me. “It can make structural images of your brain with millimeter precision but what it can’t do is measure the electrical activity in your brain. And that’s what our new piece of kit does.”

Science Correspondent Martin Stew undergoing brain scan

How it works

The OPM-MEG system uses quantum technology to monitor the electrical signals passed around the brain. Inside each sensor is a gas of atoms whose magnetic properties have been altered by a laser. Magnetic fields from our brain’s activity changes how the atoms move and by measuring that scientists can monitor brain activity.

Brain scans Credit: University of Nottingham

The benefit of the new technology is that it’s lightweight, cheaper and you can move while wearing it. In one test I’m asked to turn on the spot. Scientists monitor my brain activity in real-time. If I had early Parkinsons they would be able to detect signs of disease from my neural responses.

In another test, I hold two fingers onto braille sensors which tingle when activated. The data is then analysed by Dr Karen Mullinger and her team.

“As the stimulus came on, the signal reduces,” she told me while pointing out fluctuations in brain activity on a graph.

“As the vibration on your finger stopped then we get this massive jump back up. What we see in patients with different neurological diseases is differences in this response."

Science Correspondent Martin Stew looking at the results of his brain scan

Had I suffered a concussion the line wouldn’t peak as high. In MS sufferers it recovers at a shallower gradient.

“So am I looking okay?” I ask Karen nervously.

“Currently you’re looking absolutely fine. It’s good news.”

Phew.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Private companies are already using an older and much more expensive version to offer patients brain MOTs. The government, which has invested heavily in quantum technology, hopes to bring this kit to the NHS within a decade.

Roger Mckinlay, who heads up quantum technologies for UKRI, said: "It’s not something you might just find in a hospital but you might find it in your GP’s surgery. In the future as a low-cost way of initially diagnosing these conditions and catching them early.”The machines are being sold through Cerca Magnetics, a spin-out company from the university. So far eight have been shipped to top research centres around the world. As the technology continues to get cheaper and smaller it’s hoped it will be rolled out to frontline patient diagnostics soon.

Have you heard The Trapped? Listen as Daniel Hewitt exposes the UK's dirty secret