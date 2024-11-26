Levy on gambling companies to raise £100m to help tackle addiction

A levy on casino and betting operators’ profits will bring in £100 million to help tackle problem gambling, the government has announced.

Under the plans, a statutory levy will be imposed on gambling operators, with half of the money going directly to NHS-led treatment and support, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) confirmed.

Online slot stakes will also be limited under the efforts to strengthen legislation on gambling addiction.

The mandatory levy aims to make consistent contributions from gambling operators to a ringfenced fund to prevent and tackle gambling harm.

A voluntary system is currently in place, which means some operators pay as little as £1 a year towards research, prevention and treatment.

The new system will charge a levy to all licensed gambling operators at different rates to take into account the difference in operating costs and levels of harmful gambling.

The government will also introduce stake limits for online slots of £5 per spin for adults aged 25 and over and £2 per spin for 18 to 24-year-olds.

Gambling minister Baroness Twycross said: “We are absolutely committed to implementing strengthened measures for those at risk, as well as providing effective support for those affected.

“The introduction of the first legally mandated levy will be instrumental in supporting research, raising awareness and reducing the stigma around gambling-related harm."

Of the funding from the levy, 50% will go to NHS England and bodies in Scotland and Wales for gambling support and treatment systems, from referrals and triage through to recovery and aftercare.

Another 30% will be invested in measures such as national public health campaigns and training for frontline staff, while the remaining 20% will be used for a research programme on gambling to be developed by UK Research and Innovation.

Some 2.5% of the population gamble in a “severe and harmful way” and many more people are affected, including family members and problem gamblers who are below the clinical threshold, Professor Henrietta Bowden-Jones, national clinical adviser on gambling harms at NHS England, said.

Claire Murdoch, NHS national director for mental health, said the issue has "skyrocketed" and welcomed the government's commitment to a mandatory gambling levy.

"Problem gambling can completely ruin lives and the issue has skyrocketed, with NHS services treating record numbers and our latest data showing a staggering 129% increase in service referrals compared with the same period last year."

Will Prochaska, an independent campaigner for gambling reform, said: “We wouldn’t allow Big Tobacco to control lung cancer clinics and we mustn’t allow Big Gambling to control mental health services.

"The purpose of the statutory levy is to remove gambling industry influence, and it can’t come soon enough."

