MPs to vote on smoking ban and vape sales ‘targeted at children’

MPs are to vote on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill on Tuesday, which will give children and young people the protection they need to “avoid a life imprisoned by addiction”, the Health Secretary has said.

Wes Streeting said the number of children vaping is “growing at an alarming rate” and it is “unacceptable” that vapes are being deliberately targeted at children with flavours like “gummy bear and rainbow burst”.

The Bill prevents anyone born after 1 January 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

It also restricts sweet vape flavours and will review the packaging of e-cigarettes to reduce their appeal to children and young people.

The legislation includes a total ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, including displays seen by children and young people such as on buses, in cinemas and in shop windows, bringing them in line with current tobacco restrictions.

Disposable vapes will be banned from June 2025 under separate environmental legislation, while the sale of vapes in vending machines and their free distribution will be stopped.

Mr Streeting said: “The number of children vaping is growing at an alarming rate and, without urgent intervention, we’re going to have a generation of children with long-term addiction.

“It is unacceptable that these harmful products are being deliberately targeted at children with brightly coloured packaging and flavours like ‘gummy bear’ and ‘rainbow burst’.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill provides the protection that children and young people need to avoid a life imprisoned by addiction. That’s why it’s so incredibly important it is voted through.”

As part of measures aimed at continuing to support smokers to quit, the Government will provide £70 million for stop smoking services, the Department of Health said.

This is in addition to hospitals being asked to talk about smoking with patients while delivering routine care, “making every clinical consultation count”.

The government have allocated £10 million to Trading Standards to crack down on illegal trade.

New data shows more than a million illicit vapes were seized inland by Trading Standards in 2023-24, a 59% increase compared with the previous year.

The Bill also includes powers to introduce a licensing scheme for retailers to sell tobacco, vape and nicotine products in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

On the spot fines of £200 are included for any shopkeepers found to be selling to anyone under age.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, said of Tuesday’s vote: “If this major piece of legislation is passed, it will accelerate a smoke-free generation and lead to children never being trapped by addiction to cigarettes with lifelong harms to their health.

“The rising number of children vaping is a significant concern, and the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will help prevent marketing vapes to children, which is utterly unacceptable.

“Reducing the number of vulnerable people exposed to second-hand smoke, as well as preventing non-smokers taking up vaping is important and will improve the health of the nation.”

Simon Clark, director of the smokers’ group Forest, said the generational ban on the sale of tobacco “is unnecessarily divisive because it will create a two-tier society in which some adults have different rights to others”.“Creeping prohibition will simply drive the sale of tobacco underground and into the hands of criminal gangs and illicit traders” he added. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill also gives the Government the powers to extend the indoor smoking ban to outdoor spaces – with children’s playgrounds, outside schools and hospitals all being considered in England, subject to consultation.These places could also be made vape-free under the proposals.

