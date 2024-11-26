Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would recommend his cabinet to adopt a US-brokered ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

In a televised statement, Netanyahu said he would present the ceasefire to Cabinet ministers later on Tuesday, setting the stage for an end to nearly 14 months of fighting.

It was not immediately clear when the ceasefire would come into effect and the exact terms of the deal were not released.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to make statements later on Tuesday, ITV News understands.

Israel and Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah have been trading cross-border fire almost daily since the day after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Two months ago, Israel escalated its campaign on Lebanon, issuing widespread bombardment and then a subsequent ground invasion.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

At least 3,500 people have been killed in Lebanon, many of them civilians, according to the country's health ministry.

More than 70 have been killed in Israel, over 40 of them civilians. In addition, more than 50 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive.

Hundreds of thousands of people on both sides of the border have been evacuated from their homes and uprooted their daily lives in the search for safety.

Why have ceasefire talks taken so long?

Despite the immense human toll that the war has taken, the path to resolution has been marred by stalemate talks.

For over a year, mediators from across the world have attempted to wind down the regional conflict, but negotiations have regularly been stalled, with the warring parties showing no signs of backing down.

The international community has regularly pushed for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was passed in 2006 to end a month-long war between Israel and Hezbollah but was never fully enacted.

Hezbollah never ended its presence in southern Lebanon, while Lebanon said Israel regularly violated its airspace and occupied small patches of its territory.

One of the main points of contention between Lebanon and Israel has been the understanding of the Resolution 1707.

It was previously reported by two Western diplomats that Israel was asking for more guarantees to ensure that Hezbollah’s weapons are removed from the border area.

Israeli officials, concerned about the possibility of Hezbollah launching the kind of attack that Hamas carried out from Gaza into southern Israel, said they would not agree to a ceasefire deal that doesn't explicitly grant them freedom to strike in Lebanon if they believe Hezbollah is violating it.

Lebanese officials have said agreeing to such a deal would violate Lebanon’s sovereignty. Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem has said the militant group would not agree to a deal that does not entail a “complete and comprehensive end to the aggression” and does not protect Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Lebanon and Israel have also disagreed over which countries would sit on the international committee overseeing implementation of the deal and Resolution 1701.

What does the ceasefire mean for Gaza and the rest of the Middle East?

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the strongest of Iran's armed proxies, is expected to significantly calm regional tensions that have led to fears of war between Israel and Iran directly.

Hezbollah had long insisted that it would not agree to a ceasefire until the war in Gaza ends, but it has now dropped that condition.

There has been no direct recognition of how the Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire would affect Gaza.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...