New employment reforms will 'get Britain working again', government says

The government is set to announce a string of reforms to boost employment in a bid to “get Britain working again”.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall will outline the plans on Tuesday, which will set out how the government intends to deliver on it's promise to bring more than two million people back into work.

“To get Britain growing, we need to get Britain working again," she said, "our reforms will break down barriers to opportunity, help people to get into work and on at work, allow local leaders to boost jobs and growth, and give our children and young people the best opportunities to get on in life".

“The Get Britain Working White Paper shows that this Government stands unashamedly for work. We will make sure everyone, regardless of their background, age, ethnicity, health, disability or postcode can benefit from the dignity and purpose work can bring.”

While unemployment stands at almost 1.5 million, economic inactivity has also soared to more than nine million, with 2.8 million people out of work due to long-term sickness - a major driver of the rise in joblessness since the pandemic.

During the election, Labour promised to increase the employment rate to 80% from its current level of around 75%, which would mean around two million more people in work.

T he government’s plans will see Jobcentres replaced by a new National Jobs and Careers Service.

Backed by £55 million, the new system is expected to have a greater focus on helping people back into work rather than monitoring benefit claims.

There is also a focus on improving health in places with the highest levels of joblessness, providing extra capacity to cut waiting lists at the 20 NHS trusts in specific areas.

Ms Kendall’s plans will also see an expansion of mental health support and efforts to tackle obesity.

Other policies include providing additional employment and training opportunities for young people and extra powers for mayors to develop their own employment plans.

Tackling economic inactivity, which has risen by 600,000 people since the pandemic, is seen as vital to both boosting economic growth and reducing a spiralling welfare bill that threatens to demand more resources from the Treasury.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “From the broken NHS, flatlining economy, and the millions of people left unemployed and trapped in an inactivity spiral - this Government inherited a country that simply isn’t working.

“But today we’ve set out a plan to fix this. A plan that tackles the biggest drivers of unemployment and inactivity and gives young people their future back through real, meaningful change instead of empty rhetoric and sticking plaster politics.”

Sir Keir added that the government’s reforms would “put an end to the culture of blaming and shaming people who for too long haven’t been getting the support they need to get back to work” and help people into “decent, well-paid jobs”.

But Ms Kendall also made clear that the government expected those who were able to work to take up those opportunities.

Referring to the policies of the last Labour government, she told broadcasters: “We said there was no option of a life on benefits, and that principle remains the same today.”

