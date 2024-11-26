Intimate images shared online are being flagged across major platforms like Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook, protecting victims from having sensitive images being re-shared online.

Non-consensual intimate image abuse, also known as revenge porn, involves the sharing of private, sexual, or nude images without the senders consent and can have lasting consequences on its victims.

Although private images can be removed from individual websites, survivors of the crime can often find their images appearing across multiple other platforms rather than being removed entirely.

But the tool StopNCII.org is now being used to protect more than one million images from being shared without consent and has been implemented by the likes of TikTok, Meta, Snap, OnlyFans and Pornhub.

A user can identify intimate images by marking them with a digital fingerprint or 'hash', which can then be logged by the tool and shared with partners using StopNCII.org.

It means that if an image is shared to any partner platforms, a match is made with the 'hash' and the image will be sent for moderation and can then be removed or blocked if needed.

The tool which was launched three years ago has seen a 130% increase in hashes in the last year alone, protecting hundreds and thousands of individuals from reliving their traumatic experience.

Jodie, was a victim of deepfake pornography and is working with the End Violence Against Women Coalition to stop image based abuse.

She told ITV News: “Being a victim of so-called deepfake abuse was one of the most devastating experiences of my life. It felt like my image and identity were stolen and weaponised against me, stripping me of my privacy and autonomy.

“Tools like StopNCII.org are game-changers for victims of image-based abuse... This is life-saving work for victims, offering hope and control in what often feels like a hopeless and uncontrollable situation.

"But for these tools to truly make an impact, awareness needs to be raised through the police, schools, and organisations so victims know they exist. We also need to ensure these tools are properly funded and supported to reach and help as many people as possible.

"Victims deserve immediate, accessible support, and that requires funding, commitment, and collaboration to ensure these tools can continue to protect and empower victims of image-based abuse.”

The technology is now being used by a number of industry partners in an effort to stop image-based abuse from reappearing on platforms.

Snapchat said in a statement: "The safety and well-being of the Snapchat community is our top priority. Sharing non-consensual intimate imagery is unacceptable and explicitly prohibited by our Community Guidelines, which is why we work with StopNCII.org to help curb the online spread of violating material and to help victims reclaim their privacy."

Cindy Southworth, Head of Women’s Safety at Meta said: "Meta is proud to see how far this cross-industry technology solution has come in three years and looks forward to even more companiesjoining in the effort.”

Sophie Mortimer, Revenge Porn Helpline Manager at SWGfL said: "Our focus remains on ensuring that individuals across the world are protected from intimate image abuse and can feel safe online.

"We continue to encourage more industry platforms to join the StopNCII.org initiative and further the reach of this powerful tool."

How to get help if you have been affected by the issues mentioned in this article:

Revenge Porn Helpline - Helpline: 0345 6000 459 (Over 18's)

Childline - Helpline: 0800 1111 (Under 19's)

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) - Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

MIND provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. Information line: 0300 123 3393

Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair. Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)

