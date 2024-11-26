'Porch pirates' on the rise: What should you do if your parcel is stolen?

Parcel theft is becoming increasingly common as more people shop online, with new data showing more than £370 million worth of parcels were stolen from doorsteps across the UK in the last year.

The technology company Quadient found that more than three million homes had at least one parcel stolen in the past 12 months.

The average value of stolen goods increased by 52% - rising from £66.50 in 2023 to £102 this year.

However, only one in 333 thefts are reported to the police.

So what should you do if you think your parcel is stolen?

Contact the seller

Under consumer law, the seller is responsible for making sure parcels are delivered.

If you think your parcel has been stolen, you should contact the person or company that sent the item.

The retailer should offer you a refund or replacement if the parcel is stolen, missing or damaged.

If a courier was used to deliver the item, the seller should contact them to find out what's happened to the parcel, Citizens Advice said.

What about if the parcel was stolen from a safe place?

If you opted to have your parcel delivered to a safe place and it was stolen, then it is your responsibility, according to Compare the Market.

However, if the courier left the parcel in a place you didn't agree to, and it was stolen, the responsibility lies with the retailer.

Speak to your credit card provider

If you bought an item using your credit card and it was stolen, your credit card provider may be able to help get you your money back, the Money Saving Expert website said.

Under section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, the credit card provider has equal liability if something goes wrong with your purchase.

However, the purchase has to be more than £100 and under £30,000.

Check with your credit card provider to see if they can help refund the money.

If you paid via PayPal, you can also contact them for help as long as the purchase was within the last six months.

More than 3 million homes had at least one parcel stolen in the last year, data shows. Credit: PA

Contact the police

If you think your parcel has been stolen, you can report it to the police or call 101.

It is helpful if you have doorbell footage or CCTV when filing the police report.

Without evidence, it could be difficult for the police to investigate and they may advise you to contact the retailer, according to Compare the Market.

Gary Winter, vice president of global strategic initiatives at Quadient, tells ITV News how consumers can protect themselves from their parcels being stolen

Play Brightcove video

What steps can you take to prevent parcels from being stolen?

The police recommend people to take the following steps to help reduce the risk of parcel theft:

Track your parcel so someone can be home for the delivery

Install a video doorbell

Install a security light

Arrange for parcels to be delivered to a trusted neighbour

Use an off-site locker service or pick-up service in busy locations, for example, a supermarket

