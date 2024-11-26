Rising number of single women undergoing IVF, regulator finds

The number of single women having in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment is on the rise, according to figures from the UK's fertility regulator.

Between 2012 and 2022, the proportion of IVF cycles being carried out for single women trebled, up from 2% of all treatments to 6%.

The total number of single women having IVF or donor insemination treatment was over three times higher in 2022 than in 2012, increasing from 1,400 to 4,800.

The figures come from a report by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), which also found single women and lesbian couples had the highest birth rates after undergoing IVF treatment.

However, less than a fifth of single women and lesbians received NHS funding for their first IVF treatment, compared to 52% of heterosexual couples between the ages of 18 and 39.

Simon Blake, chief executive of Stonewall, said LGBTQ+ people continue to face financial barriers to accessing fertility treatment.

He said: “Unlike for heterosexual couples, 90% of integrated health care boards in England require LGBTQ plus couples to self-fund at least six cycles of artificial insemination before they are eligible for NHS IVF treatment.

“This is simply unaffordable for many and means LGBTQ plus couples are often unable to start a family. Urgent change is needed so all people who want children have the same access to services, and their sexuality does not determine the choices available to them.”

Julia Chain, chairwoman of the HFEA, urged commissioners of fertility services to review whether existing eligibility criteria is negatively impacting people's access to treatment.

She said: “We also encourage healthcare providers to make sure the information they provide represents the diversity of families and patients accessing treatment, so that everyone can receive an inclusive experience.”

The HFEA's report also revealed almost all of those freezing their eggs between 2018 and 2022 were single women.

Only one in ten egg freezing treatments were among heterosexual couples, but this group was more likely to thaw eggs for treatment compared with single women, it said.

For the first time, the report also highlights the proportion of families who are using surrogacy. In 2022, heterosexual couples accounted for 39% of surrogacy cycles, with “other family types” making up the other 61%.

